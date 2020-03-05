Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. 713,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

