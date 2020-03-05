Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. 713,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
