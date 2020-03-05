Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,087. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

