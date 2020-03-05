Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.53. 2,506,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 94,892 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

