Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 15,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,963. Bat Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.
Bat Group Company Profile
