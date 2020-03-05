Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 15,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,963. Bat Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Bat Group Company Profile

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

