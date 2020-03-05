BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,525 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 191,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.48 and a 200 day moving average of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

