Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 677,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cardinal Health by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 754,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,140,000 after acquiring an additional 470,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $52.48. 3,369,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

