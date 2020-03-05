ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,878,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $251,795,000 after purchasing an additional 321,762 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,106,000 after buying an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.