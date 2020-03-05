Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9-17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.10 billion.Core-Mark also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.66-1.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $27.13. 7,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

