Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cosan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 82,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

CZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of CZZ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 1,258,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cosan Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.