Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 45,467 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

NYSE:DKS traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,696. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

