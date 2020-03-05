Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 63.39% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Shares of NYSE XAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 8,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.