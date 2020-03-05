FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTSI. Scotiabank lowered shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FTS International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of FTSI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 650,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. FTS International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. Analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol J. Johnson acquired 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 656.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140,549 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 79.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

