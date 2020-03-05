GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised GeoPark to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.
Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.62.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.