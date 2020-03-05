GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised GeoPark to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

