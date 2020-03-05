Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €36.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.57 ($36.71).

RWE stock traded up €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €33.37 ($38.80). 3,731,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.24.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

