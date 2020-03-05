Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GBX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 278,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $15,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.