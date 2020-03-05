HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 570 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of HSBC to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 580.67 ($7.64).

HSBC stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 506.40 ($6.66). The company had a trading volume of 58,445,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 565.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 587.58. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 1.35%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24).

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

