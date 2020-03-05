iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $206.25. 125,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,980. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.90.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.