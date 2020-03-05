iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.82. 1,319,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.