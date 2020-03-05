iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.14. The stock had a trading volume of 144,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $186.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.56 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

