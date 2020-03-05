iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $6.91 on Thursday, hitting $152.60. 27,758 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

