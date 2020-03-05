JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. JD.Com updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,641,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,618. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Earnings History for JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit