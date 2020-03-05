JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. JD.Com updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,641,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,618. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

