JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,130,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.