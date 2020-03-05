JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.79.
NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,130,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.