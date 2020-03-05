Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €68.00 ($79.07) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

Shares of KGX traded down €1.29 ($1.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €47.41 ($55.13). 433,364 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.33 and its 200 day moving average is €55.13. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

