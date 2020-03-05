Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €56.00 ($65.12) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €1.29 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €47.41 ($55.13). The company had a trading volume of 433,364 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.13. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

