Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €66.00 by Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

Shares of KGX stock traded down €1.29 ($1.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €47.41 ($55.13). 433,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.13.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

