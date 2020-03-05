La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 505.37%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million.

Shares of LJPC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 20,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.99.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 75,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996 over the last three months. 29.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Earnings History for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit