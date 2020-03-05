La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 505.37%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million.

Shares of LJPC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 20,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.99.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 75,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996 over the last three months. 29.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

