Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. Livongo Health updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 141,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,060. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -28.03.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.