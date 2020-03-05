Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded down $11.63 on Thursday, reaching $290.73. 6,617,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,084. The stock has a market cap of $303.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

