MKM Partners Cuts Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from to in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,480,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,502. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

