Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €51.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.63 ($65.85).

Shares of FRA:FRE traded down €0.76 ($0.88) during trading on Monday, hitting €41.87 ($48.69). 2,216,825 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.28 and a 200 day moving average of €46.68. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

