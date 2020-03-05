NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.12 million.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

NCSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

