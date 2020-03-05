Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after acquiring an additional 630,096 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604,769 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 739.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,353 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.47. 254,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $183.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

