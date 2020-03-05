NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.29. 13,464,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,483. The company has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

