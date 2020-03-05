O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 5,057,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,762. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

