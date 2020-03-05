O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE INGR traded down $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 850,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

