O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 357 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 64.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIF. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

