O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 7,733,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,082. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

