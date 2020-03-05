O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after buying an additional 540,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,383,000 after buying an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 543,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,370,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

