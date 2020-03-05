O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Splunk by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cleveland Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Splunk stock traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.25. 8,812,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,411. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.25. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,423. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

