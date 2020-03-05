O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zynga by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of Zynga stock remained flat at $$7.23 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,560,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,555,924. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 180.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

