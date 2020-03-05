O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $7.31 on Thursday, hitting $172.22. The company had a trading volume of 558,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,491. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -135.61 and a beta of 1.39. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

