O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.13. 1,200,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

