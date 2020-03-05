O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,882. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

