O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Twitter by 120.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,054.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

TWTR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 14,099,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,737,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,215 shares of company stock worth $8,802,333. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

