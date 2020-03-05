O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $306,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Gentex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Gentex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,370. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

