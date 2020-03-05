O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $355,000 Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 78.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,547,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after purchasing an additional 678,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 24,130,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,894,418. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from to in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

