O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 558,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.46.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

