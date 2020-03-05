O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $401,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 61,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.69. 376,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

