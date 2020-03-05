O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,539,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,916,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Etsy from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 3,513,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $346,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,233 shares of company stock worth $9,725,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

