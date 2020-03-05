O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $457,000 Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $634,950,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.53. 1,240,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

